EARL WILSON, JR
April 30, 2026
Deacon Earl Wilson, JR. age 96 , of Humphrey Arkansas, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026 at Baptist Medical Center Little Rock, under the watchful care of his daughter, DrFaye Wilson . Who was rejoined in minutes by his daughter, JoLinda Smith and granddaughter Yalaunda Billingsley.
He was born on March 28, 1930, in Humphrey to the late Earl Wilson, Sr. and Willie Thompson-Wilson. He along with his sole sibling, Gracie Smith (Deceased) was raised on family land rooted in a rich heritage established generations before him, a legacy that remained central to his life and identity. The story of his grandfather-John Wesley Thompson-"Earl Wilson Jr. and the Legacy of Freedom: The Journey of John Wesley Thompson's Land": The 136 Years of a Black Owned Farm in Arkansas can be purchased on Amazon
At an early age, Earl developed a strong work ethic, beginning labor as a young boy and continuing throughout his life. He attended school through the eleventh grade before stepping away to work and help support his family. His life was marked by resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to responsibility.
On November 18, 1948 he was united in marriage to Enola McNeal, who preceded him in death on September 21, 2013. Their union was blessed with thirteen children.
For more than 65 years he served as a Deacon and Head Deacon for Bayou Meto and First Missionary Baptist Church of Humphrey.
He was preceded in death by his children James Wilson, Michael Wilson, Burnestine Starks and Sharon Oates.
He is survived by his children: JoAnn McGregor; Jolinda Smith; Gardenia Graham;( Herbert); Carolyn Miller (Cornel); Faye Wilson, David Wilson, Barbara Cornelius (Gary); Cynthia Wilson; Kathy Williams (Mansfield Everett).
He is further survived by a devoted nephew, Michael McNeal, along with a host of grandchildren,great-grandchildren,great-great-grandchildren,and great-great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. And a very special Cousin and friend : Rev. Booker T. Wilson
Throughout his life, he worked as a farmer, carpenter and contractor, known for his skill, reliability, and strong hands that helped build both structures and stability for those around him. He also spent more than 40 years working at CircleT duck club, where he was respected and appreciated by those he worked alongside.
He shared numerous stories of his journey at the “Duck Club” that sparked both interest and curiosity. His favorite was his little friend, Austin Smith following him around.
He adopted his long time colleague and friend C.S. Fraser’s quote of “I’m doing good-like a young fella should.” And, respond with that quote almost daily until his brain would no longer allow him to remember it.
Deacon led the renovation of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Humphrey and built and remodeled several properties within the communities of Humphrey and Stuttgart.
He was a man of many stories—stories of the land, of hard work, of family, and of the generations who came before him. He cherished time spent with close friends including Bobby Ables, Ann Hatch, Dora Driver, and his old buddy C.S. Frazier (deceased) who shared in his memories and moments throughout the years.
Even as his health declined in later years, his life remained a testament to endurance. His journey reflected both the strength and the challenges of aging with Dementia , yet through it all, he remained anchored in the legacy he helped preserve.
In 2023 on his very first visit to the state capitol, he was honored by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for receiving the Century Farm Reward. He is quoted as saying, “Who was that woman?”
Deacon Earl’s life represents more than years lived—it reflects over a century of generational legacy tied to land, family, and perseverance. He stood as a bridge between past and present, holding firm to what was built before him and passing it forward.
Though he is no longer present in body, his story continues through the lives he touched and the family he leaves behind. His legacy lives on in the land he would not sell, the work he would not abandon, and the generations who now carry his name forward.
Special Friends Acknowledgement:
Judy Terrell, Chuck Smith, Elizabeth Heffett, Virginia Worthy, Rev. Charles Boyd,
The Family would like to thank : Carol Rockwell, Toni, Ebony, Leigh Ann, Stacey, Ann, Sonya, Jennie, Derrick and the PT staff at Cavalier Healthcare England for their care and support.
And to the stewards and guardians of Baptist Health Medical Center for Room 1023 for excellence in care!
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM at First Missionary Baptist Church, 205 North Oak Street, Humphrey, AR 72073 Interment following funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2026, Bayou Meto Cemetery, Hwy 152, Humphrey, AR 72073
Services provided by Releford Funeral Home, Stuttgart.
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