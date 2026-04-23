PATRICIA L. HARGROVE
April 23, 2026
With heavy hearts and unwavering faith in God’s promises, we announce the passing of Patricia L. Hargrove (Patsy) 91, who went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2026. She was born on May 7, 1934 to Earl Lee Hargrove and Rosa Siems Hargrove. She was a lifelong resident of Arkansas County, having grown up in DeWitt and graduating from DeWitt High School in 1953.
She was employed by Almyra Farmers for 50 years directly out of high school until she retired in 2003.
She was a very active, supporting and faithful member of Grand Prairie Methodist Church and loved her church family.
Patsy was a woman of deep and abiding faith, whose life reflected the love, grace, and strength of Christ. She walked closely with the Lord and lived each day with quiet devotion, humility, and kindness. Her faith was not only something she believed, but something she lived – in the way she loved her family and friends, served others, and extended compassion to everyone she met. Whether through a gentle word, a warm meal, a handwritten note, or a faithful prayer, she ministered to others in countless ways.
To know Patsy was to know grace. She was strong without being harsh, humble without seeking attention, and generous without ever expecting anything in return. She carried herself with dignity and trusted God through every season of life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, six sisters, Lorene Jackson, Marguerite Wittman, Dora Myane, Sylva Garrett, Ruth Alexander, Earlene Mullen, her infant brother, Earl Lee Hargrove, Jr., and two special friends, Mary Nolan and Dorothy Baker.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and many special friends who she considered her family.
Though our hearts ache in her absence, we rejoice in the assurance that she is now in the presence of her Savior, whole and at peace.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, April 17th at 10:00 a.m. at the Grand Prairie Methodist Church in Stuttgart with her dear friend Thomas Bormann officiating. Burial will follow at the DeWitt Cemetery. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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