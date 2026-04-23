BILLY C. ADAMS
April 23, 2026
Billy C. Adams, 85, passed away April 13, 2026. He was born on July 8, 1940, in DeWitt to Claude and Carmen Thigpen Adams.
Billy owned and operated Adams Fertilizer Equipment for over 45 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shane Adams; and his sisters Rita Manchester and Danna Richter.
Billy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Connor Adams; his daughter, Hillary Kelly and her husband, Brian; four grandchildren Victoria Adams, Ella, Fiona, and Finn Kelly; and his brother, Russell Adams and his wife Cathy.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. April 17 at Essex Funeral Home with burial in DeWitt Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be sent to DeWitt Hospital, P.O. Box 32, DeWitt, AR 72042 or DeWitt Cemetery, 308 Court Square, DeWitt, AR 72042.
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