GOLDIE CHRISTINE (HICKERSON) UPCHURCH
April 02, 2026
Goldie Christine (Hickerson) Upchurch, age 81, passed away November 24,2024 at her home in San Tan Valley, AZ surrounded in love. She was born April 1, 1943, to Horace Hickerson and Rose Miller in Tichnor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas Dale Upchurch brothers, Tommy Smith, Leroy Hickerson and Ronnie Hickerson.
Chris is survived by her brother Raymond Patrick Hickerson, daughters Sheila (Tharp) Souther and Rosalie Bassham; sons Robert Bassham and William Bassham, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
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