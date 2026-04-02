JUANITA DAVIDSON LUCKIE
April 02, 2026
Juanita Davidson Luckie, 98, of Reydell, born September 20, 1927, passed away March 27, 2026. Her parents were William Lester and Allie Jane Saxon Davidson. She was born in Van Fleet, Mississippi, moved to Lobdell in the delta when she was 4, and then started school in Benoit. She accepted Jesus as her savior as a young teen and joined the Baptist congregation at Benoit Union Church. She graduated from Benoit High School in 1945. There, she played trombone in the band, was in glee club, played basketball, and was a cheerleader. She was awarded the Good Citizen award and best dancer in her senior class.
Being a child of WWII, her first job at Levic’s Store was counting ration stamps. After graduation, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee, with her sister Pauline, to work at Union Planters Bank. Her first task was taking dictation in shorthand for a letter about a car and the carburetor. She was hired by Delta Pine Land Planting Company. As a member of the secretarial pool, she lived in their quarters supplied by the company with the other secretaries. A year later, she got a job as teller and bookkeeper at the Bank of Benoit.
It was during that time that she met Sam Luckie. And the rest, they say, is history! She married her southern gentleman at Benoit Union Church on December 18, 1947. They moved to Reydell, Arkansas, in 1949 to farm the rest of their days on Hannaberry Plantation. She was the bookkeeper for the farm, gin, store, and seed business.
She was a member of Reydell Baptist Church where she taught various classes for 53 years. She helped start the Vacation Bible School and taught it for 32 years. She was a Bible Study leader for 6 years, church clerk 44 years, and treasurer 5 years (in addition to the 30+ years her husband Sam served as church treasurer!). She was a leader in the Women’s Missionary Union for 10 years. She served her Reydell community faithfully for over 70 years by bringing meals, giving rides, paying visits, writing notes, sending sermon recaps to those that didn’t make it to church, and faithfully praying for her family and neighbors.
She was on the PTA at both Reydell and DeWitt schools. She was a member of the Swan Lake Community Center and the Swandell Swingers Square Dance Club. She was a member of the Peavine Bridge Club. She was even a member of the Air Defense Command during the Cold War.
Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; son, Samuel Parks Luckie, Jr.; granddaughter, Laurie Jane Schimmel; sisters, Thelma Hogue, Pauline Blythe, Mary Jane Porter, and Halovee Perchan; brothers, W. L. (Bill) Davidson Jr., and Jack Davidson.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann Luckie DuMond and Jane Luckie Yahoda (Jerry); grandchildren, Jacob Schimmel (Holly), Nathan Schimmel (Kendy), David Yahoda, Audra Maner (Matt), and Joyce Grant; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was such an incredible encourager and light to all those around her. She really loved Jesus and His love and Spirit shown through her brightly. She always put others above herself and was very generous with her resources and her love. She never wanted to miss a concert or performance or ball game that her kids or grandkids were in, even if they never made it onto the field. Every guest at her house received a hug, a lemon cookie, a laugh, and you were sent off with her saying, “you be sweet”! Her kind southern voice, laugh, and smile will be missed. Now y’all be sweet!
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2026, in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson and Son in Pine Bluff with Brother John Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Robinson’s.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reydell Baptist Church, PO Box 92, Reydell, AR 72133, Arkansas Baptist Children Ministries, 9701 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205, or a charity of your choice.
Online register: www.RobinsonFuller.com
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