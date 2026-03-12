DELORES J. SMITH
March 12, 2026
In Loving Memory of Dolores “Dee” J. Smith
Dolores J. Smith, 94, of Navarre, Florida, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026, and is now resting in the arms of the Lord.
Born in Nady, Arkansas, to Walter Scott and Vida America Campbell, Dee grew up as part of a large, vibrant family. Life on the family farm and the general store provided her with a lifetime of wonderful stories, which she shared generously with her friends and extended family. Though she was the last of her six siblings to pass, the bond they shared remained a cornerstone of her spirit.
In 1951, Dee met and married the love of her life, Roy Charles Smith. Together, they shared 62 years of a devoted marriage until his passing in 2014. After raising their two daughters in Mobile, Alabama, Dee and Roy eventually moved to Navarre to be closer to their girls – a transition that allowed her family to remain the center of her world.
A life spanning nine decades is a rare gift, and Dolores filled her with the things that mattered most: the nurturing of her family, feeding her birds, and the quiet beauty of her garden. She possessed a “green thumb” not just for her plants, but for the people she loved – always tending to her home and her family with patience and grace.
It is perhaps fitting that she left us on Valentine’s Day to be reunited with Roy. Having spent a lifetime sharing her heart so generously, her memory will remain a sweet one to all who knew her.
Dee is survived by her two daughters, Carol Osborn and Kathy (John) Hawkins; her beloved nieces, Betty Hickerson, Kay (John) McDowell (who was like a sister to her); and her many grand-nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy; her son-in-law, John Osborn; her parents; and her six brothers and sisters.
Visitation for Dee will be held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Pine Crest Funeral Home on Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile, Alabama, with a graveside service in Pine Crest Cemetery immediately following.
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