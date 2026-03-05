WILLIAM ROBERT SHRUM
March 05, 2026
(In true Bill fashion, he wrote his own obituary a few years ago and it has been on file at Turpin Funeral Home.)
William Robert Shrum, 75, of Stuttgart went to Heaven Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at UAMS in Little Rock.
Bill, as he was affectionately known, was born Aug. 20, 1950. He was preceded in death by his dad, Charley Shrum; his mother, Maranda Katherine Austin Shrum; and two brothers, Randy Clay Shrum and Rodger Carol Shrum.
He is survived by his niece, Melissa Shrum Spence (Jeff); and the light of his life, his great-nephew, Moss Spence. Survivors also include his special daughter, LaTaaka Harvey and her son Davian; special friend, Melody Stackhouse; special cousins, Etta Cunningham and Kelly and Tonya Austin; also Bonnie Matthews, Becky Stubblefield, Glenn Mosenthin and the Bookmarks Book Club; and too many friends to name.
Bill Shrum enjoyed life and enjoyed helping other people. His smile could brighten up the room. He enjoyed being around nice people and avoided negative energy some people had.
He discovered the love of writing at the age of eight. At the age of 10, he was writing a story about his talking dog and the dog’s feelings. He was so proud of that A+! The next year, the bullying began and the writing of poems and stories continued. Despite all of this, he graduated from Stuttgart High School a year later than he was supposed to. He was always proud of being a graduate of the Class of 1969. One thing he enjoyed besides learning was being the football manager in the fall of 1968, his senior year.
In 2001, Bill discovered the Holman Class of 1969. The class made him an honorary member, and he hasn’t missed a Holman Grand Reunion.
He was a published author of four books - two poetry books, “On the Beaten Path” (2004) and “Breaking All the Rules” (2006); s short story fiction “Short Stores of Life” (2009); and “Memories of Little Cubie (2006), a story he and his brother heard all their growing up years. He completed his fifth book which took seven years to write. It is fiction that is based on historical facts and span from 1860-2002 with DNA.
He worked at various convenience stores from 1989-2006. They were E-Z Mart on 22nd and Main (now Shell), E-Z Mart on Fifth and Buerkle (now boarded up), and Shell Superstop (1994-2006). He was also the Wal-Mart Santa Claus (2006-2014) and also worked in the photo lab.
Bill was supposed to retire in 2001. He was a member of Stuttgart RSVP, Grand Prairie Historical Society and Arkansas Historical Society where he was an officer. He is a Holmanite and a member of the Community Easter Egg Hunt and “COPY”. He was a charter member of the SHS Class of 1969 Fund since 1999. He also had his own “Bill Shrum Scholarship” fund since 2016 presenting a senior a certificate and $350.
In 2001, Bill graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in journalism and minor in psychology. He has continued to take classes through the years for his master’s degree. He learned Spanish at UALR and also was beginning to learn French.
On June 10, 2002, Bill began employment at the Stuttgart Daily Leader, 111 W. Sixth St. He worked in the printed form and learned computers working there for 17 years. It was his dream job! He covered everything – politicians, rice crops, abused women, new pastors coming to town, new businesses coming to Stuttgart, car accidents and much, much more. He also wrote for special editions the paper published such as “Farm Family”. He was also a photographer. He began taking kindergarten photos of students when they graduated and also students K-12 for winning achievements. He also had a popular column each week called “Community Columnist”.
Bill also worked at the DeWitt Enterprise as a stringer and his column each week was called “Bill’s Corner of the World”.
On May 8, 2018, Bill discovered he had prostate cancer which he has survived three times.
Cremation arrangements are through Turpin Funeral Home of Stuttgart.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church with a celebration of life, officiated by Father Ray Brown, following at 11 a.m.
Burial will be private.
Bill requested memorials be made to Bill Shrum Scholarship Fund (contact LaTaaka Harvey), Stuttgart High School Class of 1969 Scholarship Fund or the donor’s choice.
Please go to www.turpin-co.com to sign the online guestbook.
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