RAY BARNES GILBERT
March 05, 2026
Ray Barnes Gilbert, 72, of Stuttgart, Arkansas, passed away on February 20, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness. He was born on October 2, 1953, in DeWitt, Arkansas.
Ray was a proud graduate of DeWitt High School, Class of 1971. He built his life around family, community, and the simple joys that brought him happiness. Known for his strong work ethic and friendly personality, Ray enjoyed selling cars and never met a stranger. He had a gift for conversation and loved connecting with people wherever he went.
He was an active member of the Stuttgart Kiwanis and a past member of the Pine Bluff Jaycees as well as a Jaycee Senator #45438, dedicating time to his community over the years. Ray especially loved shooting fireworks, firing up the grill for family gatherings, camping, and cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks. His enthusiasm for life and his spirited support for his favorite team was contagious.
Above all, Ray treasured time with his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, faithfully attending their sporting events and numerous other activities. Whether in the stands cheering them on or simply enjoying everyday moments together, he was one of their biggest supporters and proudest fans.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene McGahhey Gilbert, and his father, C.W. Gilbert.
He is survived by his brother, Roger (Angie) Gilbert; his daughters, Meredith (Jeremy) Miller and Rachel Davis; his cherished grandchildren, Brock Miller, Ashton Miller, Eli Davis, and Harrison Davis; his niece, Lindsey (Sara) Shira; and his longtime partner, Jan McCallie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU nurses at Baptist Hospital-Little Rock for their compassionate care and support.
He will be remembered for his warmth, humor, and the love he had for his family and friends. Ray’s legacy lives on in the many lives he touched and the memories that will be treasured by all who knew him.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren Ashton Miller, Brock Miller, Eli Davis, Harrison Davis. Other honorary pallbearers are Cooter Faila, Bill Brummett, Greg Lorince, Steve Petrus, Putt Carter, Dwayne “Dobber” Petrus, Lester Sieber and Eddie Bronson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 26, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Essex Funeral Home in Dewitt, Arkansas. A memorial service will follow on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In honor of Ray’s love for the Razorbacks, guests are encouraged to wear Razorback attire to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of Ray’s favorite charities: Kiwanis of Stuttgart (2001 S Main Ste A, Stuttgart, AR 72160) or Arkansas JCI Scholarship Fund, 160 Stonewall Dr., Sherwood, AR 72120. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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