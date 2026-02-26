EMMA KATIE YOUNG
February 26, 2026
Emma Katie Young, age 91 of Dewitt, AR, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Crescent Park Nursing and Rehab in Dewitt, AR. She was born February 9, 1934, in Beaumont, MS to the late H.P. Hinton and Janie Kittrell Talley.
She was the widow of Edward Z. Young, Sr., a retired Nursing Home Administrator and member of Unity Baptist Church of Dewitt. Mrs. Katie had many hobbies including sewing, crocheting, painting, stained glass pictures and taking care of her plants, cats and squirrels. She definitely had a green thumb. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bill Young; and a brother, Tommy Talley.
Survivors include two sons, Eddie Young and wife Patty of Tillar and Robert Young and wife Patricia of Dewitt; grandchildren, Bryan Young of Bonifay, FL, Kelli Young of Springdale, Matt Young and wife Andrea of Dewitt and Daniel Young and wife Ashley of Dewitt; great grandchildren, Ethan Young of Pocahontas, Brent Young of Bonifay, FL, Hadley Young, Holden Young, Ensley Young, Riley Watkins, and Gary & William Lyle all of Dewitt; sister-in-law, Alice Talley; nephew, Brad Talley; niece, T.J. Holden of Beaumont, MS along with special friends, Debbie Monroe, Davy and Karen Monroe, Sue Turner, Jimmy Boyd, Robbie Mitchell, Eddie and Kellie Nordberg, Russell Malahy and Debbie Hargrove.
Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Ruffin officiating.
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