BATHEL "ALLEN" CUPPLES, SR
February 19, 2026
Bathel “Allen” Cupples, SR 66, passed away at his home in Dewitt, surrounded by his family on February 6, 2026. Allen was born to John A. and Christene Marie Lawrence Cupples in Dewitt, Arkansas on March 20, 1959. His parents and daughter Christy Rowland, all preceded him in death.
Allen attended school in Dewitt until he began working at a young age. Allen was considered to be a jack of all trades. He was a preacher, a farmer, a tire repair guy, a carpenter and a long-time employee at Rollison Seed Company.
Allen left behind his wife of 44 years, Teresa Cupples, three sons Allen Cupples, JR., Adam (Karen) Cupples and Joseph Cupples all of Dewitt, Arkansas brother Paul (Linda Kay) Cupples of Gillett, Arkansas, sisters Betty (Bill) Pratt and Dianna Oswalt all of Gillett, Arkansas, Recie (Jimmy) Miller of Dumas, Arkansas and Marie (James) Hancock of Fultondale, Arkansas, eight grandsons, six granddaughters and three great grandsons and one great granddaughter.
Allen loved the Lord, first and foremost. He was a member of Celebration Church of Humphrey, Arkansas. His family is what he lived for. Allen loved nature and all of Gods creation. He loved hunting and just sitting in the woods even if he didn’t get a deer. He also loved fishing; he just didn’t get to go as much as he wanted.
Visitation and services held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Celebration Church of Humphrey, Arkansas, visitation from 1pm until service at 2pm, with Pastor Jimmy Stewart officiating and burial following in Gillett Cemetery, Gillett, Arkansas. Arrangements made by Griffin Funeral Home, Dumas, AR. Please sign the online guestbook at www.griffinfh.com
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