TERRI LYNN WILLIAMS WOMACK
January 29, 2026
Terri Lynn Williams Womack, 68, of Rogers passed away Sunday at Circle of Life
Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas following a brief illness. She was born November 2,
1957 in DeWitt, Arkansas to HD and Deanie Williams. She graduated from DeWitt High
School in 1976. She attended the University of Arkansas. She married Steve Womack
on August 4, 1984 and just completed over 41 years of marriage. She spent more than
35 years working for various courts. She was Chief Clerk to Rogers Municipal Judge
Tom Keith. Following Judge Keith’s election as Circuit Judge, she became his Case
Coordinator. She later worked for Benton County Prosecutor David Clinger, before
returning to the Circuit Court under Judge Keith and Judge Robin Green. She retired
from public service in 2019. An avid landscaper, Terri was also an excellent cook and
loved testing new recipes on her family. She also adored her pets, including miniature
schnauzers Auggie and Cooper. But most important to her were her children and
grandchildren. With all boys, she was confined to learning and participating in the rough
and tumble activities of those kids. Terri was preceded in death by her parents and
sister Lynda. She is survived by her husband, of the home. Also surviving are her
children: William Owens, 42 of Rogers; Bradley Womack, 40, of Rogers; and Phillip
Womack, 38, of Rogers. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Liam Owens, 19, of
Rogers; Kaden Womack, 12, of Pea Ridge; Luka Owens, 7, of Rogers; and Mazzie
Clementine, 3 months, of Rogers. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, and
Womack family members. Pall bearers will be Curt King, Frankie Coutreau, Blake
Robinson, John Rex Spivey, Beau Walker, and Shane Wilkinson. Visitation was from 5-7
p.m. Monday, January 26, 2026 at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills. Funeral Services
were 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills, with Pastor
Ronnie Floyd presiding. Private burial followed at Pinnacle Hills Memorial Garden. In
lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mercy Hospital Foundation or Circle of Life
Hospice in Bentonville.
Guests may register at www.rollinsfuneral.com
Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas following a brief illness. She was born November 2,
1957 in DeWitt, Arkansas to HD and Deanie Williams. She graduated from DeWitt High
School in 1976. She attended the University of Arkansas. She married Steve Womack
on August 4, 1984 and just completed over 41 years of marriage. She spent more than
35 years working for various courts. She was Chief Clerk to Rogers Municipal Judge
Tom Keith. Following Judge Keith’s election as Circuit Judge, she became his Case
Coordinator. She later worked for Benton County Prosecutor David Clinger, before
returning to the Circuit Court under Judge Keith and Judge Robin Green. She retired
from public service in 2019. An avid landscaper, Terri was also an excellent cook and
loved testing new recipes on her family. She also adored her pets, including miniature
schnauzers Auggie and Cooper. But most important to her were her children and
grandchildren. With all boys, she was confined to learning and participating in the rough
and tumble activities of those kids. Terri was preceded in death by her parents and
sister Lynda. She is survived by her husband, of the home. Also surviving are her
children: William Owens, 42 of Rogers; Bradley Womack, 40, of Rogers; and Phillip
Womack, 38, of Rogers. She leaves behind four grandchildren: Liam Owens, 19, of
Rogers; Kaden Womack, 12, of Pea Ridge; Luka Owens, 7, of Rogers; and Mazzie
Clementine, 3 months, of Rogers. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, and
Womack family members. Pall bearers will be Curt King, Frankie Coutreau, Blake
Robinson, John Rex Spivey, Beau Walker, and Shane Wilkinson. Visitation was from 5-7
p.m. Monday, January 26, 2026 at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills. Funeral Services
were 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills, with Pastor
Ronnie Floyd presiding. Private burial followed at Pinnacle Hills Memorial Garden. In
lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mercy Hospital Foundation or Circle of Life
Hospice in Bentonville.
Guests may register at www.rollinsfuneral.com
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