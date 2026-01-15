BETSY SMITH
January 15, 2026
Betsy Smith, 80, of Rhome, Texas, formerly of Stuttgart, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2025. Mrs. Smith was born July 21, 1945, in Jackson, Tenn., to Frank and Bess Barnett Campbell. She was a retired bookkeeper for several automobile dealerships over the years and member of Grand Prairie Church. In her wallet she had 18 pictures of cats but none of her boys. Bob accused her of loving the cats more than her boys. Her reply was “I’m not going to say I do and I’m not going to say I don’t, but I will say this…they sure don’t talk back as much”.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Smith Sr.; and brother, Frankie Campbell. Survivors are two sons, John Lee Smith (Meridith) of Houston, Texas, and Robert “Bob” Smith (Shannon) of Rhome, Texas; and grandchildren, Carly Smith of Rhome, Nick Farmer of Dallas, John Lee Smith III of Houston and Mariah Ortiz of Houston.
Visitation is 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at Turpin Funeral Home.
Funeral services, officiated by Bro. Ronnie Inman and Bro. Thomas Bormann, are 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, at Grand Prairie Church with burial following in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Ulm.
Please go to www.turpin-co.com to sign the online guestbook.
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