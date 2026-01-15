JERAL KEITH "RADAR" ADAMS
The Era-Enterprise would like to apologize to the family of Mr. Adams for the lateness of this obituary. It somehow got overlooked when it was sent in previously. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Jeral Keith "Radar" Adams, 71, of DeWitt passed away November 25, 2025. He was born October 20, 1954, in DeWitt to Otis Jeral Adams and Mary Jack Ruffin Adams. in 1980, Radar co-founded Adams Parts. When he wasn't working, Radar loved going to the horse races. He enjoyed owning several racehorses over the years. In his younger years, Radar played baseball and had a lot of fun playing. He was a Razorback fan and enjoyed all sports. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Radar is survived by his wife Susie Adams; his children Tonya Amason (Chris), Crystal Adams, and Derek Adams (Jaiden); five grandchildren Taylor (Megan), Abbye (Jack), Adam, Colt, and Beau; one great grandson Cohen; and one sister Sue Adams Bickham (Brad). Funeral services were November 28 at Essex Funeral Home with burial in Cedarcrest Memorial Gardens. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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