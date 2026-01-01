STERLING LOVE
January 01, 2026
Sterling Love (93) of DeWitt, Arkansas transitioned Sunday, December 14, 2025 at his home. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Leora Wright Baker and Russell Love. At an early age, Sterling accepted Christ and became a member of New Hope Church in Ethel, Arkansas, and also attended Church at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Gillett, Arkansas.
Sterling attended Arkansas County Public Schools, then attended The Fargo School in Monroe County, Arkansas graduating from Galesburg High School in Galesburg, Illinois in 1950. He then attended Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Arkansas graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1953.
Sterling enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 -- serving at Fort Sill, Oklahoma during the Korean Conflict. He then enrolled ar and graduated from Bishop College in Marshall, Texas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1957.
After graduation, Sterling returned to Arkansas County, and began his career as an Educator at Immanuel High School in Almyra, Arkansas as a Math/ Science Teacher. He later became Principal of the DeWitt Key School in DeWitt, Arkansas before becoming a Science Teacher on the DeWitt High School Faculty.
Sterling also coached Basketball, Football, and Track at both DeWitt Middle School and High School -- leading Students to many DeWitt Dragon victories. He ended his 34-year career at the University of Arkansas Phillips Community College recruiting Students into Educational Training Programs.
Additionally, Sterling worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fred Meyer Aquatic Research Center in Almyra, Arkansas for 15 years --researching new methods of Fish Agriculture and leading Summer Youth Programs including the Youth Conservation Corps.
Sterling met and married the love of his life Sadie Breedlove while they were both Teachers at the Immanuel School, and three Children were born to this union – Dwight, Felisha, and Monica. Sterling was active for many years in the DeWitt Masonic Lodge.
Sterling was preceded in death by his adoptive Parents James L. Porter and Guiona Hill Porter; two Brothers --Barry Brown and Ulysses Porter; three Sisters -- LeeWanda Keller, JoAnn Merritt, and Ellen Toliver. He is survived by his devoted Wife of 67 years Sadie Breedlove Love of the home; two Daughters – Felisha R. Love Jones (Lorenzo) of Macomb, Michigan and Monica R. Love (Randy Johnson) of Frisco, Texas; One Son -- Dwight J. Love of Ft. Lauderdale; Two Grandchildren Lea Love Jones and Ella Love Johnson; One Brother-in-Law Charles Breedlove; a host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives, and Friends to cherish his memory.
Sterling attended Arkansas County Public Schools, then attended The Fargo School in Monroe County, Arkansas graduating from Galesburg High School in Galesburg, Illinois in 1950. He then attended Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, Arkansas graduating with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1953.
Sterling enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 -- serving at Fort Sill, Oklahoma during the Korean Conflict. He then enrolled ar and graduated from Bishop College in Marshall, Texas with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology in 1957.
After graduation, Sterling returned to Arkansas County, and began his career as an Educator at Immanuel High School in Almyra, Arkansas as a Math/ Science Teacher. He later became Principal of the DeWitt Key School in DeWitt, Arkansas before becoming a Science Teacher on the DeWitt High School Faculty.
Sterling also coached Basketball, Football, and Track at both DeWitt Middle School and High School -- leading Students to many DeWitt Dragon victories. He ended his 34-year career at the University of Arkansas Phillips Community College recruiting Students into Educational Training Programs.
Additionally, Sterling worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fred Meyer Aquatic Research Center in Almyra, Arkansas for 15 years --researching new methods of Fish Agriculture and leading Summer Youth Programs including the Youth Conservation Corps.
Sterling met and married the love of his life Sadie Breedlove while they were both Teachers at the Immanuel School, and three Children were born to this union – Dwight, Felisha, and Monica. Sterling was active for many years in the DeWitt Masonic Lodge.
Sterling was preceded in death by his adoptive Parents James L. Porter and Guiona Hill Porter; two Brothers --Barry Brown and Ulysses Porter; three Sisters -- LeeWanda Keller, JoAnn Merritt, and Ellen Toliver. He is survived by his devoted Wife of 67 years Sadie Breedlove Love of the home; two Daughters – Felisha R. Love Jones (Lorenzo) of Macomb, Michigan and Monica R. Love (Randy Johnson) of Frisco, Texas; One Son -- Dwight J. Love of Ft. Lauderdale; Two Grandchildren Lea Love Jones and Ella Love Johnson; One Brother-in-Law Charles Breedlove; a host of Nieces, Nephews, other Relatives, and Friends to cherish his memory.
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