Crawford Delivers Major National Security and EOD Wins as House Passes NDAA
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., voted in favor of H.R. 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027, which passed through the House of Representatives.
The bill strengthens America’s defense industrial base, enhances global deterrence, and supports service members and their families. The final House package includes four amendments authored by Rep. Crawford that bolster Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capabilities and homeland defense.
"This year’s NDAA represents a strong step toward restoring American military strength," said Rep. Crawford. "Rebuilding our munitions stockpiles, securing supply chains, and investing in new technologies ensures our military remains the most lethal force in the world. My amendments will better support our EOD technicians and improve our missile and drone defenses."
Highlights of the NDAA:
Supports Service Members: Provides a 5-7% pay raise for service members along with targeted retention bonuses and special pay.
Quality of Life Improvements: Modernizes barracks and military family housing with over $1.8 billion in investments.
Rebuilds the Munitions Arsenal: Authorizes $39 billion in funding to grow munitions inventories, including Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles, Javelins, Stingers, and Tomahawks.
Secures Supply Chains: Expands domestic manufacturing and develops a skilled American workforce to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries.
Global Deterrence: Funds technologies including autonomous systems, hypersonics, and artificial intelligence while maintaining counterterrorism pressure against adversaries.
Rep. Crawford's Amendments Included in H.R. 8800:
EOD Incentive Pay: Establishes an incentive pay schedule for EOD technicians to properly compensate them for their exceptionally hazardous missions.
EOD to Law Enforcement Transition Program: Creates a fast-track pipeline for honorably discharged EOD personnel to enter Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers and transition into special agent roles.
National Guard Homeland Defense Pilot Program: Establishes a pilot program enhancing Guard EOD units’ capabilities to respond to missile or drone attacks on the homeland.
Office of Bombing Prevention Realignment: Relocates the Department of Homeland Security
Office of Bombing Prevention to the Office of Intelligence and Analysis to improve intelligence integration and training.
The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.
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