COSL announces regional tax auction results: Arkansas, Lonoke, Prairie Counties
LITTLE ROCK – The recent auction of tax-delinquent properties in Lonoke and surrounding counties raised almost $650,000, the Commissioner of State Lands announced.
The regional auction drew 69 registered bidders, who purchased 61 of 69 available parcels for $650,101.61. Results were as follows:
Arkansas County: 17 parcels offered; 12 parcels sold; $122,227.01 total; $13,714.58 taxes collected
Lonoke County: 31 parcels offered; 28 parcels sold; $472,292.70 total; $39,177.29 taxes collected
Prairie County:21 parcels offered; 21 parcels sold; $55,581.90 total; $20,667.05 taxes collected
The auctions offered real estate parcels with taxes delinquent since 2021.
“Most owners redeem their property by paying the delinquent taxes; we only auction a fraction of the parcels certified for delinquent taxes,” Commissioner Tommy Land said. “Of course we hope property is redeemed if the owners want to keep it, but it is vital that the parcels return to the county’s active tax rolls.”
The COSL office disburses taxes and interest to the county, whether that money is collected through redemption or sale.
“Last year, the Commissioner of State Lands Office sent more than $24 million to school districts and county governments,” Land said. “Of that, $594,836.33 went to these three counties, helping fund everything from roads to schools.”
Those turnback amounts were:
Arkansas County: $68,909.72
Lonoke County: $471,221.80
Prairie County: $54,704.81
Auction sales are final.
Unsold parcels may be redeemed online at www.cosl.org, using a credit or debit card, or owners can call 501-324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem. Redemption does not grant ownership; it simply makes the taxes current.
Parcels that did not sell at the public auction will be available after 30 days and can be purchased through an online auction by viewing the Post-Auction Sales List at www.cosl.org.
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