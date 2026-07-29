FLOWS Act Introduced to Modernize Rural Water Infrastructure with Digital Innovation
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., and Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., introduced the Futureproofing Local Operations for Water Systems (FLOWS) Act. This legislation establishes a competitive grant program under the Environmental Protection Agency. It delivers digital technology to rural and community-owned water utilities.
Small and rural water systems often face severe resource constraints. The FLOWS Act bridges this technological divide by prioritizing assistance to local, community-owned utilities serving fewer than 3,300 residents. The program funds advanced tools to improve resource management, protect local budgets, and safeguard public infrastructure.
The FLOWS Act modernizes water management by supporting the adoption of four critical technological pillars:
Remote Sensing: Deploys real time tools to monitor flow, pressure, and pollutants to instantly flag system risks.
Advanced Analytics and AI: Uses data and machine learning to optimize operations and maximize efficiency.
Digital Design Software: Funds advanced modeling and engineering software to prevent costly physical construction errors.
Industrial Control Systems: Implements centralized data platforms so operators can manage water grids securely.
Beyond physical upgrades, the FLOWS Act addresses the daily operational realities of small towns. The bill reduces overall asset management costs to keep local water services affordable. Additionally, it funds workforce training and technical assistance, giving local operators the skills required to manage digital systems and protect utilities from cyberattacks.
"Rural communities deserve reliable and safe water systems," said Rep. Crawford. "The FLOWS Act equips our local operators with the tools they need to modernize infrastructure, stop water loss, and defend against cybersecurity threats. Investing in this technology today secures the long-term viability of our water grids."
"Arizona's small and rural water systems keep the taps running for thousands of families, often with tight budgets and aging infrastructure," said Rep. Stanton. "This bipartisan bill puts modern technology in their hands to conserve water, protect against cyber threats, and build long-term drought resilience—because in Arizona, every drop counts."
"As our water systems age while demand continues to grow, we can make smart investments to ensure this critical infrastructure delivers reliable service. That’s what the FLOWS Act is designed to support: deploying the latest technology to help maximize efficiency while protecting water utilities’ digital networks. I thank Congressman Crawford for his leadership to introduce this bill in the House and look forward to working together to help get it passed into law," said Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.
"Bentley Systems applauds Representatives Crawford and Stanton for their bipartisan leadership in introducing the FLOWS Act. This crucial grant program will empower rural communities with the digital tools, such as digital twins and AI, needed to modernize their water systems. By equipping these communities with advanced digital infrastructure technology, this legislation will ensure water infrastructure is designed, built, and operated in more resilient and efficient ways for generations to come," said David Lieberman, senior director of U.S. government relations for Bentley Systems.
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