Arkansas Health Units Stand Ready to Support Families with Back-to-School Immunizations and Records Requests
Little Rock, Ark. – With at least one health unit in every county, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is prepared to help students begin the 2026-2027 school year by providing immunizations, as well as immunization and birth records needed for school enrollment.
Immunizations
Immunizations help protect Arkansas students and families from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, pertussis (whooping cough), chickenpox, and more. All Arkansas Health Units (AHUs) accept insurance; however, individuals without coverage will still receive immunization services at no charge. Families are encouraged to contact their local AHU to schedule an appointment or ask about upcoming vaccination clinics.
Immunization Records
If a student needs an immunization record, the ADH can provide that as well. The immunization record request form is available online. Parents or guardians may also request their child’s record by emailing immunization.section@arkansas.gov or calling 1-800-574-4040. For more information on required immunizations for students, visit the ADH Immunizations webpage.
Birth Certificates
The ADH offers several convenient options for obtaining a birth certificate. Records may be requested in person at any AHU or at the Vital Records office in Little Rock, with same-day service available in most cases. Records can also be ordered through ADH’s website, mailed using a form available online or at an AHU, or by calling 866-209-9482.
Birth certificates may be issued to the parents listed on the certificate, maternal grandparents, a legal guardian, or the person named on the certificate if 16 years of age or older. A valid ID is required and must include a photo, current address, signature, and a unique identifying number or barcode. Accepted forms of identification include a driver’s license or ID card, passport, visa, and similar documents. The fee for the first copy is $12, with additional copies available for $10 each.
Immunizations
Immunizations help protect Arkansas students and families from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, pertussis (whooping cough), chickenpox, and more. All Arkansas Health Units (AHUs) accept insurance; however, individuals without coverage will still receive immunization services at no charge. Families are encouraged to contact their local AHU to schedule an appointment or ask about upcoming vaccination clinics.
Immunization Records
If a student needs an immunization record, the ADH can provide that as well. The immunization record request form is available online. Parents or guardians may also request their child’s record by emailing immunization.section@arkansas.gov or calling 1-800-574-4040. For more information on required immunizations for students, visit the ADH Immunizations webpage.
Birth Certificates
The ADH offers several convenient options for obtaining a birth certificate. Records may be requested in person at any AHU or at the Vital Records office in Little Rock, with same-day service available in most cases. Records can also be ordered through ADH’s website, mailed using a form available online or at an AHU, or by calling 866-209-9482.
Birth certificates may be issued to the parents listed on the certificate, maternal grandparents, a legal guardian, or the person named on the certificate if 16 years of age or older. A valid ID is required and must include a photo, current address, signature, and a unique identifying number or barcode. Accepted forms of identification include a driver’s license or ID card, passport, visa, and similar documents. The fee for the first copy is $12, with additional copies available for $10 each.
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