Stuttgart City Council
The Stuttgart City Council met Tuesday, July 21 at City Hall. Councilman Larry Cox was not present at the meeting.
After a prayer and pledge of allegiance, the council approved the previous meeting minutes, departmental reports and paying of the bills.
Mayor Norma Strabala said the legislative audit was available for viewing at City Hall, during regular business hours; 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Strabala told everyone there were no reportable findings, but there were a few recommendations.
City Attorney Michelle Jacobs read Resolution 26-07. A Resolution Authorizing and Approving Execution of an equipment lease purchase agreement with Bank OZK. The resolution does not state what the piece of equipment is, but in discussion, Strabala explained this was for the truck they agreed to purchase at the January meeting. They have been leasing another truck; the new truck is due to arrive on Friday. Currently, only one of four trash trucks are running. The resolution was approved.
Also, in trash news, residential waste service with begin being collected by GFL (Green For Life) beginning August 3. Flyers are being sent out and posted with the guidelines below:
- All household trash must be bagged and placed inside the cart.
- Loose trash left outside of the cart will not be picked up.
- Acceptable items: bagged household trash, food waste, and non-hazardous waste
- Unacceptable items; Loose trash, trash outside of the carts, paint, chemicals, dirt, yard waste, batteries, tires, hazardous waste, and construction materials.
Trash pick-up days will remain the same as we begin the transition and are subject to change once the service begins. Residents will be notified if and when that happens.
With no more business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.
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