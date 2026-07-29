ServSafe Manager Course
A ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will be offered on Friday, August 7 and Monday, August 10 at the Community Room of Phillips Community College, 1210 Rice Belt Avenue, DeWitt. The training will begin at 8:30 a.m. on August 7. The course will cost $140 per participant. All participants must pre-register.
For more information or to register, contact Valerie Turner, CEA-FCS at the Monroe County Extension Office at (870)747-3397.
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