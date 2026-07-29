Rice Field Day August 6
The latest rice breeding developments and research-based recommendations for Arkansas and Mid-South rice production will be featured during the Rice Field Day on Aug. 6 at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart.
The event is free and open to the public.
“The field day provides an opportunity to share our cutting-edge rice research with the public,” said Alton Johnson, director of the Rice Research and Extension Center. “Participants can visit research plots that demonstrate variety advancement, rice cultivar performance, integrated pest management, crop-specific nutrient management recommendations and much more. As we say, ‘Arkansas is our classroom.’ We invite everyone to come and learn from our experts.”
The Rice Field Day is co-sponsored by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center.
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