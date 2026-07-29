Mad Scientist Camp is Fun!
The PCCUA campus held a Mad Scientist Camp at the Grand Prairie Center for students going into the 2nd through 4th grades, sponsored by the Stuttgart Rotary Club, last week. Approximately 40 students attended the four day “camp”.
Led by PCCUA Vice Chancellor Kim “Zorg” Kirby and assisted by other staff members and volunteers, the students were told each day if they were aliens or humans. Pretty sure it was a room full of “alien” scientists. Talking with students and parents it was obvious that the students had a lot of fun and learned a lot.
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