Deadline for Grow with the Green Approaches
Don't miss your opportunity to compete in the 2026 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Challenge. Applications must be submitted by Friday, Aug. 1. If you're mailing your application, it must be postmarked by Aug. 1 to be eligible.
The Grow for the Green Yield Challenge recognizes Arkansas's top soybean producers while helping share the production practices behind the state's highest-yielding fields.
Participants have the opportunity to compete for significant cash awards, including:
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Champion of Champions: $5,000 for eligible previous 100 Bushel Club members.
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Division Awards: $7,500 for first place, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place in each division.
Even if you don't finish among the top producers, it's still worth entering. Growers who submit their required harvest reports and complete agronomic production data — but do not place in their division — will receive a $200 participation incentive and be entered into a drawing to win a trip to Commodity Classic.
Don't wait until the last minute! Submit your application today and take advantage of the opportunity to showcase your operation, contribute valuable production insights and compete for thousands of dollars in prizes.
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