Arkansas Delta Byways Holds Meeting
Stuttgart is represented by David Leech, Bethany Hildebrand, CEO of the Stuttgart Chamber, Councilwoman Karolyn Jackson, Melissa Cason and Carl Brothers
Gretchen Sacotnik with Arkansas Delta Byways, Paula Lerma, with Arkansas Delta Byways, Ruth O’Loughlin, Board Member and an Arkansas Parks Ranger are given a tour of the museum by Director Fara Foster
The Arkansas Delta Byways held their quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie recently. There were approximately 30 members present. Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala welcomed the group and thanked them for making the trip to Stuttgart.
Gretchen Sacotnik called the meeting to order and asked for Community News from attendees.
Representatives from each group stood up and informed everyone of different events they were having in their towns to bring in tourists.
Raymond Whiteside from West Memphis talked about their upcoming Muralfest being held on August 15, a Taste of Town is scheduled in August, also. He told the story of a young high school entrepreneur who won a Pitch Nite when he presented his Moe’s Kitchen idea. He was prepared with a business plan that was remarkable.
Beth Taylor, of Brinkley Chamber said they would again be holding their Lick Skillet Festival, the weekend of Homecoming. They will have music, a dj and more entertainment.
Cindy Smith from McGee, said they were looking to commemorate the “Great Flood of 1927”. They hope to have “Arkansas Remembers the Great Flood of 2027” in all 75 Arkansas Counties.
Angie Stephens with RNT Calls discussed the 50th year of RNT and having various events such as Callapalooza.
Fara Foster, Director of the Museum, said they are planning a “Night at the Museum” that will tell the story of Stuttgart.
Will Staley, of Helena/West Helena, said they would be having an event on September 26, at Court Square Park . They will be celebrating the consolidation of the two cities. There will be a petting zoo, food competitions, music and other activities.
Staley also said the Arkansas Graveler cycling event will be coming through Helena on October 8 and Stuttgart on October 9, as part of the Arkansas Graveler cycling adventure swapping mountainous climbs for the farm-rich flatlands of the Arkansas Delta.
“Our Delta Blues Edition will be more than a multi-day ride - it’s an immersive journey that blends gravel roads, music, food, and community into a powerful tribute to the Delta’s soul”, according to their website. For more information on the ride Arkansas Graveler | Discover Gravel Rides — Sign Up Today.
Candace Dolls of Helena Arkansas spoke of the events that will be held at the Delta Cultural Center in Helena.
Arkansas in song exhibit(Arkansas’ contribution to America 250) is up until November 21.
Annual Blues and Arts Summer Camp July 27-31. Depot Discovery Day is every 3rd Saturday of each month. Back to School Teachers Bash Aug 21. Small Works on Paper Exhibit in the Delta Eagle Room of the Depot Museum from September 4-30 and the Arkansas Heritage Regional Youth Blues Poster Contest Reception October 6.
Following the news, Sacotnik discussed meeting with the Tourism Trip Planner about helping train AI by asking it questions.
The meeting then resumed with information on grants that were available with the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation.
The next meeting will be on October 28 in Paragould.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!