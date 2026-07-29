$25k Grant to Help Single Parents in Arkansas County
Spring 2026 scholarship recipient, Kennedy Verbeck of Arkansas County with her daughter.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 22, 2026) — For the third consecutive year, the Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation has invested in the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), awarding a $25,000 grant to help single parents in the Arkansas Delta complete college and workforce training.
For single parent families across the Delta, earning a degree or certification can mean the difference between surviving paycheck to paycheck and building long-term financial stability. This grant will provide scholarships and wraparound support that help parents stay enrolled, finish their education, and enter careers that strengthen both their families and the communities they call home.
"This scholarship has provided my daughter and myself an avenue of security. This has offered me the ability to show my daughter you can be a strong woman, an educated woman, a mom, and continue to beat the odds," said Spring 2026 scholarship recipient Kennedy Verbeck of Arkansas County.
The funding will support eligible students in 19 counties:
- Arkansas
- Ashley
- Bradley
- Chicot
- Clay
- Craighead
- Crittenden
- Cross
- Desha
- Drew
- Greene
- Jefferson
- Lee
- Lincoln
- Mississippi
- Monroe
- Phillips
- Poinsett
- St. Francis
Established in 1966, the Dallas-based Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation partners with nonprofit organizations that expand opportunity and strengthen communities across Arkansas, North Texas, and West Texas.
"When you invest in a single parent's education, you're investing in an entire family's future," ASPSF CEO Jenn Morehead said. "This continued partnership with the King Foundation means more parents in the Arkansas Delta will be able to finish school, secure careers that support their families, and show their children that opportunity is possible close to home. We're incredibly grateful for their commitment to strengthening Arkansas families one student at a time."
ASPSF will accept applications for Fall 2026 scholarships from Aug. 1 through Sept. 1. Single parents pursuing college degrees or workforce training are encouraged to apply at aspsf.org/scholarships.
So far in 2026, ASPSF has awarded 475 scholarships totaling $682,800 across 68 Arkansas counties and Bowie County, Texas, helping hundreds of single parents stay enrolled in school and move closer to careers that provide long-term financial stability for their families.
For many ASPSF recipients, a scholarship means more than helping pay tuition. It can cover transportation, child care, books, or other educational expenses that allow a parent to stay in school while balancing work and raising children. Combined with guidance from local program managers and connections to community resources, ASPSF helps students overcome barriers that too often prevent families from breaking the cycle of poverty.
For more information, contact Program Manager, Makayla Washington at mwashington@aspsf.org or 870.498.8650.
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