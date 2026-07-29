Rediscovering the Gift of Being Fully Present
There is a question worth asking every now and then:
When was the last time you were fully present?
Not simply physically present, but mentally, emotionally, and spiritually engaged in the moment before you.
For many people, that question is harder to answer than it once was.
We live in a time where our attention is constantly being pulled in different directions. While having breakfast, we are thinking about work. While at work, we are thinking about home. During family conversations, our minds drift to unfinished tasks. Even while trying to rest, tomorrow's responsibilities quietly compete for today's peace.
We are present everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
Perhaps that explains why so many people reach the end of the day feeling as though they were busy every minute but fully experienced very little.
Life was never intended to be lived that way.
Some of life's richest moments are not found in extraordinary events. They are found in ordinary ones that receive our full attention.
A grandparent listening to a grandchild tell a story.
Neighbors talking across a fence at sunset.
Friends lingering over coffee without watching the clock.
A family gathering around the dinner table.
A farmer walking the edge of a field in the early morning, not because there is another task to complete, but simply to observe what another day has brought.
Those moments rarely make headlines.
Yet they are often the moments people remember most.
Presence has become one of the greatest gifts we can offer another person.
In a world where distractions are plentiful, giving someone your undivided attention says, "You matter."
That kind of presence cannot be manufactured.
It is chosen.
Unfortunately, many people have become so accustomed to multitasking that they no longer recognize when their attention has been divided. They hear conversations without truly listening. They attend events without fully experiencing them. They complete responsibilities while missing the joy that quietly accompanies everyday life.
The cost is greater than we realize.
When we lose presence, we begin to lose perspective.
We become so focused on what comes next that we overlook what is happening now.
Farmers understand something about presence that the rest of us would do well to remember.
They know every season has moments that cannot be repeated. The first green shoots breaking through the soil. The sound of rain after weeks of waiting. The golden color of a field ready for harvest. Miss those moments, and they are gone until another season arrives.
Life works much the same way.
Children grow.
Parents age.
Friendships deepen.
Communities change.
Today's ordinary moments quietly become tomorrow's treasured memories.
That is why presence matters.
Not because it makes life perfect, but because it allows us to experience the life we already have.
You cannot change yesterday.
You cannot fully control tomorrow.
But you can choose how you live today.
Perhaps that is one of the greatest acts of wisdom in a hurried world.
To slow your thoughts long enough to notice what has always been there.
To give your attention to the people who matter most.
To recognize that a meaningful life is not built only through remarkable achievements, but through thousands of ordinary moments lived with extraordinary intention.
The world will continue asking for your attention.
Be thoughtful about what receives it.
Because wherever your attention rests, your life quietly follows.
Ask Dr.Faye
Dr. Faye Wilson
Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Question from a College Student: DrFaye, it seems like everyone my age already knows what they want to do with their lives. I’m still trying to figure it out. Am I falling behind?
Answer: Absolutely not. One of the greatest myths is that everyone else has life figured out. Most people are discovering their purpose one step at a time, even if they don’t say it out loud.
• Don’t compare your beginning to someone else’s middle. Every journey has its own timeline.
• Stay curious. Every class, job, volunteer opportunity, and conversation teaches you something about yourself.
• Build character while you build your career. Skills may open doors, but character determines how long they stay open.
• Trust the process. Clarity often comes while you’re moving forward, not while you’re waiting for every answer.
DrFaye, “The Minister of Marketplace Miracles”
Founder & CEO,
A1 Business Experts LLC
Faith-Driven AI Strategist
Ordained Minister
DrFaye.com
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