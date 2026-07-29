“Don’t Be Afraid”
That’s what He said when He was here: and that’s what He’s saying now.
Yes, during His three-year Ministry here on earth, Jesus repeatedly said “Let not your heart be troubled; neither let it be afraid” (John 14:1, 27). It didn’t matter where they were or what they were going through, He still said “Don’t be afraid; I’m with you and will never leave you.”
And, oh, how we need to hear those words today!!
Ever since Adam and Eve ate of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden, fear has been a part of life here on earth. It’s the fiendish foe that lurks in the shadows and behind every bush: wanting us to be afraid of both the ‘known’ and the ‘unknown.’
Yes, he’s there waiting when we get up in the morning: whispering “Be careful today—for you never know what might happen.” He’s the unseen terrorist who growls and howls, crying “Be afraid, very afraid” when we have a sharp pain within and are going to see the doctor.
Likewise, he’s the one who wants us to worry over the economy. . .global warming. . .an unstable economy. . .possible terrorist attacks. . .earthquakes, flashfloods, raging forest fires, etc., so we’ll always be anxious: living with a sense of foreboding and uncertainty.
But, again, thankfully, God “hasn’t given us the spirit of fear; instead, He gives us Power, Love and a sound mind” (II Timothy 1:7). So, the question is “How do we get this inward spirit and freedom from fear?”
Thankfully, Jesus, the Prince of Peace—the One Who conquered death and the grave—smiles and said “From Me, only from Me: because it’s My Presence within you that helps you face both today and tomorrow.
“Yes, when I hold you secure in the palm of My Hand, no one can pluck you out. And, the same Power that raised me from the dead is the same Power that’ll keep you safe when trouble is all you see. So, trust Me and then rest in Me.”
Power words of reassurance, aren’t they?
Most assuredly: especially in this day-and-age when “Doom, despair and agony on me” is playing on every radio and television station. Everywhere we look is someone named “Chicken Little,” crying “The sky is falling, the sky is falling.”
And, even if we turn off all social media and the evening news, Fear’s master, named “Death,” still lurks in the shadows, whispering with a menacing growl “I’m coming for you.”
Yes, ever since Adam and Eve sinned, this great Enemy has prowled the earth: robbing mansions on hilltops and shanties by the seashore. He is no respecter of persons—for he preys on the rich and the poor. . .the educated and the illiterate. . .the religious and the reprobate. . . delighting in keeping everyone in “bondage to the fear to him.”
He just laughs when he sees an up-and-coming superstar sacrificing his health to save his wealth: for he knows later on he’ll spend his wealth in trying to save his health for “one more day; yea, one more hour.”
That’s why Jesus called him “Enemy #1” and came to free us from our fear of him (Hebrews 2:14-15). Yes, on the Cross He took Death’s best shot: with the devil and demons of hell hooting-and-howling when He breathed His last.
But, their cheers turned to fears when He arose three days later, early on a Sunday morning and said “Guess who, boys? It’s Me! I’m back!!”
Yes, they knew Jesus had beaten them at their own game and was now giving THEM their Death notice: which is why all who believe in Him can now taunt Death by crying “O Death, where is your sting? O Grave, where is your victory?!?” (I Corinthians 15:55). Hallelujah!!
So, dear Reader, don’t be afraid. Don’t “weep as those who have no hope” when a loved one dies: because Jesus is alive and will free you from all fear when you trust Him.
Yes, He’s a “very present Help in trouble” and that “Friend Who sticks closer than a brother” (Psalm 46:1; Proverbs 18:24). So trust Him now and always: and then rest in Him—for that is what gives you His incomparable, indescribable Peace (Jn. 14:27; Philippians 4:7).
Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!