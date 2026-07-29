Dawn’s Delights
I have been wrestling with what to write about in my column this week. Then as luck would have it, the problem resolved itself when I received a text from my daughter asking if my granddaughter should come spend the morning with me. Luckily, I don’t have a lot going today and I am lucky enough to be able to work from home, if needed.
So here I sit writing this column watching the Little Mermaid with HJ. Her mom’s favorite Disney movie. Seriously, she can quote the ENTIRE movie! Word for Word! I haven’t watched this movie in a long time. I guess I am just old but I feel the Disney movies are way better as cartoons, than the live versions. Which leads me to another thought…Kids today don’t seem to have the imagination that I did when I was younger.
I blame devices. They don’t leave much to the imagination, everything is done for you. The other thing I can not figure out is how kids love watching youtube videos of other people playing a game, like roblox. What is entertaining about watching someone else playing a game? Don’t get me wrong, I love playing on my Wii, but that’s my point, I am the one playing, not watching someone else play.
I feel like we don’t let kids be kids anymore. They have lost a lot of social skills, manners, respect for yourself and others, need I go on? What happened to parenting? I feel like some people think babies are born with all the knowledge they will need. I say this because I have watched parents with their children for a long time and I have heard parents talking to them like, “You should know xyz…”, I want to ask, “HOW should they know that if you never taught them?”
Sadly, I am not teasing. It makes me wonder…
Those of you who read me regularly know that sometimes I just speak my truth and the crazy things that go on in my head. Hope I made you giggle, then made you think…
Until next time…
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