Beauty

July 29, 2026
by Stormy Conway

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,
It's heavily subjective.
What one might find unappealing—
Another might find pleasing,
Beauty is not exclusive to human faces,
It can be found within nature,
Across seas and among trees—
Even deep in the forest.
Animals prioritize healthiness,
Rather than trending aesthetics—
While humans are the only species who actively follow rigid beauty standards.
Standards that never stay the same,
Ones that evolve to exclude specific features temporarily.
One day a particular feature is deemed undesirable,
But within a day, it's the new craze—
Society is ever changing, it's never stagnant.
Beauty standards are unrealistic visions of what beauty should be,
It's an unstable force in an already unstable world.







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