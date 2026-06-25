JOHN WILLIAM KING (JW)
June 25, 2026
John William King (JW) went to be with his Heavenly Father Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Heritage Irene Woods assisted living facility in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 101. He was born on March 16, 1925 to the late Fay and Elsie King of Rutherford, Tennessee.
Mr. King joined the Navy during World War II right after graduating from Rutherford High School. He was a radioman on several war ships including his favorite, the submarine USS Sirago 485. Being a radioman he enjoyed constant contact with the captains on each ship he served on during war time. JW moved his family to DeWitt, Arkansas in 1956 and worked for 30 years at Pioneer Foods Incorporated, a rice mill and grain elevator operation which was a subsidiary of Pillsbury Corp. JW was involved in finance and operations working up to Executive Vice President before his retirement in 1986. After retirement he moved back to Rutherford to help take care of his parents. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of DeWitt and the First Baptist Church of Rutherford where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, plus served on several building committees. JW and his wife enjoyed traveling in their air stream trailer for 20 years throughout the United States and Canada.
JW was preceded by his wife of 77 years, Eunice Marie (McDaniel) and one brother, James plus three sisters, Christine (Black), Wanda (Farrar), and Linda (Landcaster). He is survived by his sister, Betty Brackeen (Jim) and his daughter, Patricia Marie Poppenhimer (Les) and his son William Douglas King (Ella) plus four grandchildren and 11 eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to his family, JW leaves behind countless friends who were touched by his kindness, wisdom, and help where he saw a need and volunteered his services to meet those needs.
A celebration of life, officiated by Dr. Danny Sinquefield will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Karnes & Son Funeral Home, 669 Trenton St., Rutherford, Tennessee. The family request any memorials go to the First Baptist Church in Rutherford, Tennessee. The address is: 301 W. Main St. Rutherford, Tennessee 38369.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!