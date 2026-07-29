CHARLES "OSCAR" KIRKENDALL
Charles “Oscar” Kirkendall, was born August 3,1945 and went to his Heavenly Home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 23, 2026. He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and two brothers. Oscar is survived by his wife Cloyse of 61 years; one son Eric and his wife Theresa; one granddaughter Kristen, and one grandson Sean all of Shreveport; sister Patrica “Trio” Lester of Ozark, Arkansas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Oscar was baptized at a young age and was faithful to Christ all of his life. He was a hard worker in his church and community dedicating countless hours to maintaining the church building as well as working for those who were underserved and those in need of help with his business “Oscar’s Electrical Service”. He especially loved being called the “candy man” by young and old at McAdams Road Church in De Witt, Arkansas where he was never seen without a large bag of candy to give away to everyone before moving to Shreveport with his wife Cloyse to be with family six years ago. More than this, his favorite nickname was “Pappy” given to him by his family whom he devoted his life to.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 1, 2026 at Faith Community Church in Shreveport at 2:00 PM. There will be a graveside service at Cedarcrest Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for people to make a donation to the Oscar Kirkendall Memorial Liberian Education Fund for students in Liberia to receive the life changing gift of education. Donations can be made via check or money order made out to “Associated Brotherhood of Christians” with the Scholarship name in the memo line, and mailed to:
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