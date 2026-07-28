New Analysis Estimates Nearly 52 Million Children Nationwide Qualify for Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Scholarships
DALLAS, Texas — A new analysis released today by the American Federation for Children estimates that approximately 51.7 million children nationwide will qualify for scholarships under the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit (EFTC). Signed into law last summer, the EFTC will take effect in 2027 and provide up to a $1,700 dollar-for-dollar credit for taxpayers who donate to qualified scholarship granting organizations (SGOs), who, in turn, provide scholarships of various amounts to qualified students. It is a monumental step in the right direction to bring school choice to all 50 states in America. The estimate comes from a comprehensive nationwide analysis conducted by American Federation for Children Senior Fellow Patrick Graff, Ph.D. The report provides the first state-level estimates – in all 50 states – of children who meet the federal income eligibility requirements established under the EFTC. Graff’s research shows that 91.7% of students eligible to enroll in a K-12 school qualify for the EFTC. To view estimates for every state, including an interactive map, and download the full report, visit here. Statement from Patrick Graff, Ph. D., Senior Fellow, American Federation for Children “This report provides the first state-by-state estimates of how many students are eligible to receive scholarships under the Education Freedom Tax Credit, finding that roughly nine in ten children nationwide meet the income and enrollment criteria. Nearly 31 million eligible students live in states that have already signaled they will participate in the EFTC, while over 20 million eligible students live in states that have not yet opted in. The estimates in this report provide data for families, advocates, scholarship organizations, and lawmakers to use as they discuss the scale of this opportunity for K-12 students across the country.” Statement from Tommy Schultz, CEO, American Federation for Children: “Dr. Patrick Graff’s new analysis shows exactly what is at stake: 51.7 million children across the country stand to benefit from the Education Freedom Tax Credit, but every governor needs to opt in so that all of them can benefit. For governors and states who have taken swift action to opt in, thank you, and for governors still considering opting in, what are you waiting for? Children and families in your states, by the millions, are waiting for the educational resources that will support them through the tax credit. This is a no-brainer, and we at AFC are seeking to ensure the EFTC reaches as many families as possible, as soon as possible.” Additional data: 31 states have opted in or signaled intent to opt in, home to 30.9 million eligible students (59.8% of the national total). 20.8 million eligible students are waiting in the 19 states and D.C. that have not opted in. For 20.5 million students, the EFTC could bring private school choice to their state for the first time. Eighteen states currently have no state-level ESA, voucher, or tax credit scholarship program. About the American Federation for Children: The American Federation for Children is the nation’s largest school choice advocacy organization and the most successful force for education freedom in America, passing over 200 laws across 32 states throughout our history. Our affiliated Super PAC, AFC Victory Fund, is the only nationwide Super PAC focused on advancing school choice.
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