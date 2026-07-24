HARMFUL ALGAL BLOOM ADVISORY FOR SPRING LAKE
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s (E&E) Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued a Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory for Spring Lake near Belleville, which is in Yell County.
The public is advised to avoid contact with the lake in the affected area. Cyanobacteria (organisms that make up a harmful algal bloom) have been visually confirmed. Harmful algal blooms may produce toxic substances that could result in headaches, weakness, shortness of breath, muscle spasms, and gastrointestinal illnesses.
Be especially cautious of exposure in children, pets, and livestock. Wash animals off with clean tap water if exposure occurs and avoid letting them ingest toxins when cleaning their coats. DEQ is monitoring the water quality and will lift the advisory when the bloom dissipates.
If you suspect a harmful algal bloom, avoid contact with the water and report it. Contact DEQ at ee.habs@arkansas.gov or call 501.682.0744. More information can be found on DEQ’s website: https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/water/planning/hab/.
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