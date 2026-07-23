GARY LYNN "PEEWEE" MURPHY
July 23, 2026
Gary Lynn "Peewee" Murphy, 67, of Almyra passed away July 10, 2026. He was born February 19, 1959, in DeWitt to Other Marton Murphy and Rachel Genell Robertson Murphy.
Gary retired from the maintenance department at Riceland Foods. He loved hunting, fishing, and guns. He loved collecting and trading guns. He was glad to share his knowledge of guns and if he really liked you, he might give you a gun to keep and give you its history. Gary loved being a Pawpaw and loved people, and in return was loved by everyone. He was the most sociable hermit around.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers Lester, Tommy, Reggie, and Hickey; and sisters Barbara Hillhouse and Kathy Stanley.
Gary is survived by his loving wife Sandra; children Nick Murphy (Misha) of Almyra, Ashley Pasco of Little Rock, and Mary Wolf (Brad of Trinity, TX; and two grandsons Connor and Malachi Murphy.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. July 14 at Essex Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. July 15 at Bayou Meto Cemetery. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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