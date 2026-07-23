GLADYS VIRGINIA HEARN
July 23, 2026
Gladys Virginia Hearn was smiling as she entered the gates of Heaven on the evening of June 21, 2026.
Gladys was born on May 1, 1932 to James Daniel and Mattie Mae (Burke) Watkins in the Sunnyside Community east of DeWitt.
She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and was baptized, became a member of Sunnyside Missionary Baptist Church, served as Church Clerk and Clerk of the Arkansas Prairie Missionary Baptist Association for many years. Her life was devoted to serving the Lord, caring for his husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sewing, cooking, and helping those in need. She was a member of Pt. Deluce and Prairie Gems Extension Homemakers Clubs.
She accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and was baptized, became a member of Sunnyside Missionary Baptist Church, served as Church Clerk and Clerk of the Arkansas Prairie Missionary Baptist Association for many years. Her life was devoted to serving the Lord, caring for his husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sewing, cooking, and helping those in need. She was a member of Pt. Deluce and Prairie Gems Extension Homemakers Clubs.
Gladys and Buddy were blessed to have made numerous trips to Aquismon, Mexico, where she served in “The Good Samaritan Clinic,” cooked meals and helped with the ministry in many ways.
Preceding Gladys in death were her husband of 75 years Charles Robert (Buddy) Hearn, a sister Shirley Ann Watkins and brother Billy Joe Watkins.
Gladys is survived by one son Charles Daniel “Danny” (Nikki) Hearn, two daughters: Onita Watson (Gary Morris) and Alta (Johnny) Lockley; Seven grandchildren: Amber Kagebein (Jason Swint), Jody (Ronni) Hearn, Brad (Tiffanie) Hearn, Zak (Alesha) Jones, Keri (Cody) Morton all of DeWitt, Heath (Ashtyn) Lockley of Marion, and Jena (Clayton) Long of Brinkley; Thirteen great grandchildren: Carter & Mackie Hearn; Jentry, Braylee & Brooks Hearn; Henlee & Saylor Morton; Sam & Sawyer Jones; Kade & Cooper Lockley; and Addison & Barrett Long. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Johnny Sue (Prentice) Davis, a host of nieces, nephews and friends, and caregiver & special friend Anita Wright.
Services will be held at Essex Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. with burial at Hearn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials payable to Dr. John Ladd, 5723 Berkeley Drive, Tyler, TX 75707 designated for the “Good Samaritan Clinic” in Aquismon, Mexico or a charity of your choice.
Special thanks to Dr. Stan Burleson, Dr. Ralph Maxwell, Dr. Hayden Leibrock, the staff at DeWitt City Hospital, the staff at Crestpark Nursing Home, Hospice Home Care and Essex Funeral Home. Your compassion and kindness will never be forgotten.
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