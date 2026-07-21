MOSES MOODY RETURNS HOME TO HOST ANNUAL MOTIVATE ONE FOUNDATION SUMMER SERIES WITH STEPHEN CURRY
NBA Champion and former Arkansas Razorback Moses Moody is returning to his
hometown of Little Rock from July 22-25, 2026, to host the annual Motivate One Foundation
Summer Series, a four-day series of community events featuring service projects, youth
programming and inspirational experiences. Joining Moody throughout the weekend will be
fellow Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry.
Founded by Moody, the Motivate One Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Edward
Charles, a registered 501(c)(3), is committed to empowering young people through mentorship,
education, and opportunity. The “Moses Moody Weekend” reflects his continued dedication to
making a meaningful impact in the community that raised him.
More details about these events can be found at mosesmoody.com.
hometown of Little Rock from July 22-25, 2026, to host the annual Motivate One Foundation
Summer Series, a four-day series of community events featuring service projects, youth
programming and inspirational experiences. Joining Moody throughout the weekend will be
fellow Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry.
Founded by Moody, the Motivate One Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Edward
Charles, a registered 501(c)(3), is committed to empowering young people through mentorship,
education, and opportunity. The “Moses Moody Weekend” reflects his continued dedication to
making a meaningful impact in the community that raised him.
More details about these events can be found at mosesmoody.com.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!