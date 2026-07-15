Jefferson Regional Welcomes Gastroenterologist
Meer Akbar Ali, MD
PINE BLUFF, AR – Jefferson Regional is proud to welcome back Dr. Meer Akbar Ali, who has rejoined the physician group and is now seeing patients at Jefferson Regional GI Associates. Dr. Ali received his medical degree at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences in Dehradun, India. He then completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN, as well as fellowships in both Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Advanced Endoscopy at the University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland, OH. He is board certified in Gastroenterology. Before returning to Jefferson Regional, Dr. Ali worked as Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Associate Fellowship Program Director, and was a member of the Graduate Medical Education Executive Committee at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He is currently accepting patients at Jefferson Regional GI Associates, located at 1801 West 40th Ave., Ste. 7B. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ali, call 870-541-7201.
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