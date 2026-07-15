DRA Seeks Proposals for Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy Support Services
Clarksdale, Miss. – The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking a qualified organization to provide administrative and logistical support services for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy.
The selected organization will support the administration and execution of the Executive Academy's multi-session program, including budget management, payment and documentation of approved program expenses, hotel and venue coordination, transportation arrangements, meal planning, participant reimbursement support, vendor coordination and on-site logistics.
The DLI Executive Academy is DRA's executive leadership development program, bringing together leaders from the public, private, nonprofit and community sectors across DRA's eight-state region.
The FY 2027 Executive Academy is expected to include approximately 35 Fellows and six sessions held in communities across the DRA region and in Washington, D.C.
Interested parties can review the full RFP, including submission requirements, scope of services and other important information, on DRA's Requests for Proposals webpage. Questions regarding the RFP must be submitted by Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST. The deadline for proposal submissions is Monday, August 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST. Questions and all electronic submissions should be submitted to dli@dra.gov.
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