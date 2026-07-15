Don Earl Milliken 4 Ball Tournament
The 51st Annual Don E Milliken 4 Ball Tournament was held this past Saturday and Sunday at the DeWitt Country Club. There were many players who signed up to commentate the memory of the Trooper who unfortunately had an automobile accident on the way home from the Tournament. Lauryn Tacker, Don’s granddaughter, still remembers her memories of her grandfather and very thankful that fun but competitive times still encompass the golf course.
Eddie Lumsden wrote a moving tribute noting he never met someone he couldn’t talk to, and lived life to the fullest.
According to President Steven Fisher, this tournament is the biggest fundraiser of the year where there were 60 teams with 120 players. The Calcutta was Saturday night where the teams bust into flights, and at the live auction, people bid on teams they think that might win and the money is distributed into prizes.
There were weekly games such as Horse Races, a Shootout on Friday, and the two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Players came from all over the state—even ones that have played for 23 years.
Adams Catfish catered Friday night, and ABS out of Stuttgart provided the meal for Saturday as Phillip Rawls was the live entertainment. Saracen Casino was the title sponsor. Plan for next year’s tournament around the first or second week of July. Hope to see you there!
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