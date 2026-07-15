Stuttgart Police Reports
July 15, 2026
Jackson, Robert Wayne - 7/5/2026 4:23:18 PM (Initial)
On July 3, 2026, I Sergeant R. Jackson to Alex’s Discount Tire at 517 North Main Street in
Stuttgart, Arkansas about a woman whose rim got scratched. I arrived on scene and identified the woman to be a 52 year old female. She advised me that she came to get her tire aired up because it was low on air. She advised me that the worker that was doing the job scratched her passenger side rear rim. The worker she was telling me about I identified to be a 61 year old male. He stated to me the scratch was already there.
I advised the woman that I would make a report.
Colvin, Paul Deshun - 7/7/2026 10:32:34 AM (Initial)
On 7/4/2026, I SFC. Paul Colvin was at J.B Bryant Park located at 401 N. Buerkle St. in
Stuttgart for a Community event. While at the event, a gust of strong winds blew tents everywhere. One tent struck a parked 2022 Volkswagen that belongs to a 50 year male, causing damage to the vehicle. The vehicle sustained scratches to the passenger side, hood, lower front hood panel, headlight lens on driver and passenger sides, and front sensors located in the front bumper. Estimated cost of damage $2,000.00. No injuries were reported at this time.
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