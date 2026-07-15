Grand Prairie Quilt Society Meets
The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met July 8, 2026 for their Sit 'n Sew at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, Stuttgart, with 6 members present. Shelley opened the meeting with the Thought for the Day, "If you ever hear me say, "I have enough fabric." I've been kidnapped and I'm trying to signal you." The June minutes and treasurer's report were given. Happy Birthday greetings were extended to the USA, Happy 250th!!!!!
The field trip to Marshalls in Batesville has been planned for Wednesday, July 22, call Shelley if you would like to attend. They will meet at the church at 8:30.
Plans were made to attend the Pine Bluff quilt show in September, more on this later.
Shelley will deliver our baby blankets to the Hope of the Delta in Pine Bluff next week.
Show and Share:
Glenda had several of her cute dresses for the Christmas Shoe Boxes....and she showed a tote bag that attaches to a walker, she asked if the group would be interested in making some of these for the nursing home....Shelley will draw off a pattern and will bring it to the next meeting.
Maeola gave 250th Birthday lanyards, headbands and gloves to everyone.
Everyone then enjoyed a delicious sack lunch and swapped sewing stories and adventures before settling down to work on their projects....
Daphne worked on her jewelry
Kay sorted and prepared her magnets
Shelley cut out a blue jean quilt
Marsha sewed on her flower garden blocks
Maeola worked on the binding on her green star quilt
Glenda put together little tote bags for the Christmas Shoe Boxes.
The next meeting will be August 12, come join us.
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