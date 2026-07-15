Rotary Honors Wade Hobbs and Garrhett Wilbourn
Lori Bernhardt and Karen French presented Rotarian Wade Hobbs with a Quilt of Valor in recognition for his service during the Vietnam War. Specialist Four (E-4) Hobbs was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with "V" Device for heroism during military operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam. The award recognized his valorous actions on April 11, 1968, while serving as a squad leader with the Second Platoon, Company B, 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, 196th Infantry Brigade. We salute Rotarian Wade Hobbs and thank him for his courageous service to our country.
Outgoing President Garrhett Wilbourn was presented with the Presidential Plaque for 2025–2026 by Assistant District Governor Michelle Blasengame. He also received the club scrapbook, presented by Rotarian Dawn Teer.
Rotarian David Leech highlighted Wilbourn’s accomplishments during his presidency, including a record-breaking fundraising total of $144,200 and his assistance with the Rotary Railroad Pocket Park.
The following Rotarians received the Distinguished Service Citation:
Rotarian Jeff McKinney
Rotarian Elizabeth Skinner
Rotarian Kevin Sweetin
Rotarian Lynn Keller
Congratulations to President Garrhett Wilbourn on being named Rotarian of the Year for 2025–2026.
Alan Sites was installed as the club’s 2026-2027 president and provided his vision for the upcoming year.
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