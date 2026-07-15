City Council Passes Ordinance
The Stuttgart City Council met last week and after approving the previous meeting minutes, paying the bills, they passed two resolutions and one ordinance.
Resolution 2026-05 was to allow the Mayor to apply for a federal grant to help deal with the flooding areas in Stuttgart. This has been a topic of discussion for the last several meetings. Mayor Norma Strabala said she had received several letters from residents in the area. She also said letters of support many times will help in the grant process. The more support letters she has the better. City Attorney Michelle Jacobs read the resolution in its entirety the first time and by caption only two more times. The resolution passed unanimously. Mayor Strabala said she had reached out to the engineer and he is working on plans for the project. They can apply for up to one million dollars.
The next Resolution 2026-06 allows the Mayor to apply for a Tourism Grant to help with the parks. She had reached out to the John Cain Trust who said they will do the match that is required for this grant. The grant, if received, will be to improve the tennis courts, add playground equipment, redo the toddler playground, add lighting and more security efforts. It will also be used for signage.
Strabala said she had read where the Bezos Group gave 30 million to Little Rock for a park.
The Resolution passed unanimously.
The next item was Ordinance 2044 which adjusts sewer rates. The state completed a rate study and this Ordinance has to be passed or their bond money funds will not be released.
Strabala said, “We don’t really have a choice. If we want our bond funds released, we have to pass this.”
The rates effective August 1, 2026 are:
First 300 CF $18.53 (minimum)
Next 500 CF 5.54 per 100 CF
Next 500 CF 4.90 per 100 CF
Next 6700 CF 4.18 per 100 CF
Over 8000 CF 3.81 per 100 CF
The full Ordinance with rates is in this week’s Era-Enterprise.
Councilman Darrin Haller had the lone No vote, saying, “I know it doesn’t matter (his no vote) but I just have a hard time adding more to the citizens plate.” He also said he knew they had to pass this, that they had no choice.
The last item on the agenda was a recommendation letter from the Planning Commission for the Murphy Oil variance on their sign. The council approved the variance.
Strabala said the transfer station is limping along.
“Roger (Robinson) is doing a great job out there,” said Strabala, “He celebrated his 50 year anniversary on June 8, working for the city. He has the best attitude and always smiles.”
Several citizens spoke out in praise of Roger Robinson and the good job he has done for the city.
With no more business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.
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