Historical Society Sets Summer Meeting for July 16 in DeWitt
The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold their summer quarterly meeting at First Christian Church, 1801 S. Grandview Drive, DeWitt, on Thursday, July 16. A social period with light refreshments will be offered beginning at 6:30 p.m. The program will start at 7:00. Dr. Bobby Roberts, former director of the Central Arkansas Library System, will present an interesting program titled “Civil War Portraits,” featuring a photographic history of Arkansas during that conflict.
The Society’s officers for the 2026-2027 term are Glenn Mosenthin, president; Laura Beth Place, vice president; Jessie Walsh, secretary; and Raeann Braithwaite, treasurer. Directors are Claudia Ahrens, Gay Hampton Rusk, Gena Seidenschwarz, Tommy Strabala, Travis Trice, and Dr. Richard Wilson. The journal and newsletter editor is Makena Munger. Paul Braithwaite serves as audiovisual and technical coordinator. The meeting places for the remainder of 2026 are July 16, First Christian Church, DeWitt; and October 15, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie, Stuttgart.
The public are always invited to GPHS meetings and encouraged to become members and partners in local historic preservation efforts. Memberships begin at $25.00 and may be obtained online at https://www.grandprairiehistory.org/ or GPHS, P. O. Box 15, Almyra, AR 72003. The Society is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization dedicated to promoting preservation and education of the heritage of Arkansas’s Grand Prairie region. The semi-annual journal, Grand Prairie Historical Bulletin, is the recipient of 29 awards from the Arkansas Historical Association. GPHS is one of the oldest historic preservation organizations in the state.
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