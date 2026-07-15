1976 Wagon Train Riders at Museum
July 15, 2026
On Friday, July 3, several members of the 1976 Wagon Train Riders were at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie, to share their memories of the ride they made back in 1976 to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
There were five routes: Red which started in Washington State, Blue started in California, Green which started in Louisiana, Purple which started in Oklahoma and Brown which started in Florida. Each route mirrored as close as possible, except in reverse, the Oregon and California Trails, Gila, Mormon, Sante Fe, Old Spanish, Nachez Trace, Wilderness, Old Post and the famous wagon road Lancaster Pike.
Each state was asked to supply wagoneers to represent the state for six months. The American Revolution Bicentennial Administration supplied an authentic covered wagon that was built in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Many of the state wagons joined up along the main routes.
They actually held a reunion at Heber Springs but wanted to come to Stuttgart since that is where the wagon has been since 1977. The Arkansas Wagon was number one and has a plate on it stating that. In 1976 it left from Springdale and went to Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.
Those present were Joe Howard, Jerry Howard, Tom Bechdoldt, wife Dearlene Bechdodlt, grandson, Raylan, Jim Bechdodlt, Kellie Brewer Simpson, and Chip Brown.
Kellie Brewer Simpson was just 15 at the time and her Dad was the wagonmaster. She said her Dad drove the wagon from Ft. Smith all the way to Valley Forge. Kellie was the asst. Wagonmaster. She later said her greatest memory was the first time her Dad turned the wagon over to her.
“Nothing in my life has lived up to this experience.” said Simpson.
Tom Bechdoldt and his Dad, Jim, drove the chuck wagon and told the story of how Jim and Dr. Cooper were laughing at Tom (who was 11 at the time) at Tom because they told him to ask the cook to dance. The next morning, the boys were served a lot more food than the day before.
“The cooks really knew how to cook,” said Tom.
Joe Howard added to this story saying, “The cook came to life when he asked her to dance.”
Jim Bechdodlt said it was a great experience. He told a story about a State Trooper Col. riding by, told him he needed to look back and he did and couldn’t see anything. The Col. said your kids and ours are throwing horse “biscuits” at vehicles. Jim went and parked the wagon and went and found a 12 foot switch, started working on it and then all the kids ran back to their wagons. Jim made all the kids apologize for what they did, even to the State Trooper.
When they were coming across Tennessee, Patsy and Peggy Lynn (Loretta Lynn’s sisters) joined the train. Loretta’s husband, Mooney, helped them out by calling the Governor of Tennessee to bring them water. The Governor had the National Guard bring out water on the behalf of the Governor and Mooney Lynn.
Chip Brown grew up on a farm and had 11 brothers and sisters who told him, “Since you got back from the wagon train you think you know everything.”
Tom Bechdodlt said he is so thankful he had a Dad who took him and said they were like rock stars when they returned home.
They even told the story of a marriage that took place during the ride.
There was a man in a wheelchair, pulled by a shetland pony, who rode across his state with the train.
In all there were 58 large wagons, 29 one-horse wagons and over 300 horses.
Some of the wagon train actually started in December of 1974 so they could be in Valley Forge by 1976. It was a tremendous feat that they were able to do this. They said Pennsylvania was not ready for all that came. But it was a wonderful time to be an American.
Chip Brown had a journal that he kept along the ride and has promised to share excerpts of it once he finishes digitalizing it.
Kellie said, “We romanticized the trip, but it was hard work. Some went 11 days without a shower.” She even talked about them bathing in creeks.
If you would like to see the entire session, you can find it on the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie’s YouTube channel.
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