Hereditary
Some things are passed down from generations—
Genes, DNA, and disorders,
It runs in the family they say,
And genetic testing makes these disorders as clear as day—
But generational cycles are hidden beneath familiarity,
Passed down from generation to generation, aiding in eventual family decay—
It's a cycle often here to stay,
It's a subconscious cycle—
Often passed from mother to child,
Treated as family rules and heavily prevalent within the bloodline—
It's unrecognizable to the human eye,
Yet recognized by the mentally wise.
A single human can taint the mind—
Destroying a generation of lives,
Yet it also takes one to break a cycle many fail to recognize.
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