Letter to the Editor
One of the most important lessons I’ve been trying to teach my children is to do what’s right,
even when no one is watching.
It’s easy to do good when others can see you—volunteer, lend a helping hand, or show
kindness to others. But true character isn’t measured by the good we do in public; it’s
measured by what we choose to do when nothing is expected in return.
In a world where negativity seems much louder than kindness, each of us has the opportunity
to tip the scales in the other direction. Leave every room a little better than you found it, every
conversation with someone feeling encouraged, and every situation knowing you aimed to
make life a little brighter. We may never see the full impact of those moments directly, but
kindness has a way of reaching farther than we realize.
Communities grow stronger when ordinary people choose compassion over indifference,
service over self, and hope over cynicism. The next time you’re faced with a choice, ask yourself
one simple question: If no one ever knew I did this, would I still do it?
Then let your answer be yes...because it’s the right thing to do.
Ashley Allen
Stuttgart
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