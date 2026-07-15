Dawn’s Delights
In case you didn’t know, it is HOT outside! Take care of yourselves, your pets and your friends and neighbors. Heat is nothing to play with! The heat indexes are well over 100 degrees and that is just downright unbearable. Thank God for air conditioning!
Before you know it, the kids will be starting back to school and the Dragons and Ricebirds will begin playing football.
It seems like summers are getting shorter and shorter! I remember when I was in school, we didn’t start back til after Labor Day. But now they keep starting earlier and earlier. I am not sure of the reasoning behind it. I am sure somewhere, someone knows it, but I do not.
Thankfully, my own kids are out of school and I just have three grandkids that are still in school. My bonus granddaughter, Kate, who is going into ninth grade (I think), Holden who is going into 4th grade and Hattie Jo who is going into 2nd grade. Man, how is this even possible? When you are younger time just crawls by. When you get older, it just seems to fly by. I guess when you work like I do (all the time), it sure seems that way.
I don’t know about you, but I think we all work way more than we used to. For example, I get calls after hours all the time about work related things. Used to, once you left the office, you were off. Now, not so much. Thank you cell phones.
Because of technology, we find it harder to turn off. And they wonder why people have anxiety, can’t sleep, I can promise you these are not good things.
On a sad note, I lost my ex father-in-law last week. This makes the fourth person on my ex-husband’s side of the family we have lost in the last month or so. I lost my ex first, then Aunt Rosie, then Uncle Sonny’s wife, Nell passed away a week after Aunt Rosie and now Bill. While my ex and I had been divorced for as many years as we were together, I still have a connection with the family because I was in the family for close to 20 years, almost a third of my life.
My sincerest sympathies are with the family. Rest assured we will see them again in the hereafter and won’t it be a fun reunion? Only happy tears in heaven!
Until next time…
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