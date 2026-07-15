When the World Keeps Speeding Up, Don’t Lose Your Own Pace
There is an unspoken pressure many people are feeling today. It is not the pressure to succeed. It is the pressure to keep up.
Keep up with technology. Keep up with changing expectations. Keep up with the news, the workplace, the economy, and the endless stream of information that seems to arrive every hour. It can feel as though the world has placed life on fast-forward, and everyone is expected to run at the same pace.
The problem is that human beings were never designed to live without pause.
We see this in every part of our community. A farmer can no sooner finish planting than attention turns to irrigation, equipment maintenance, market prices, and weather forecasts. A business owner finishes one project only to find three more waiting. Parents rush from work to ballgames, church activities, and homework, wondering where the day went. Even retirement, which many once imagined would be peaceful, often becomes filled with caregiving, appointments, and responsibilities that were never anticipated.
Life is moving quickly.
But moving quickly and moving wisely are not the same thing.
Somewhere along the way, our culture began treating speed as if it were the same as progress. We celebrate busyness, admire people who never seem to stop, and sometimes feel guilty when we simply sit still for a few moments. Yet history teaches us something very different.
The strongest bridges are not built quickly. The richest farmland does not produce overnight. Strong families are not formed in a weekend. Character has never been developed at the speed of a notification.
The most valuable things in life still require time.
That is why one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself is permission to keep your own pace.
Not someone else’s.
Your pace.
That does not mean refusing to grow or ignoring change. It means recognizing that growth is healthiest when it is rooted, not rushed. A tree that grows too fast often develops shallow roots. But one that grows steadily can withstand storms that would topple weaker growth.
The same principle applies to our lives.
There will always be another trend to follow, another opinion demanding attention, another reason to believe you are somehow behind. Yet constantly looking over your shoulder at everyone else’s progress makes it difficult to appreciate the path beneath your own feet.
Steady progress is still progress.
Thoughtful decisions are still decisions.
Quiet faithfulness still matters.
Perhaps this is why farmers have always reminded us of something the rest of society occasionally forgets. They understand there are things that simply cannot be hurried. You cannot rush a harvest. You cannot demand maturity from a crop before its season has come. Nature has its rhythm, and wisdom is found in respecting it.
Maybe our lives need that same wisdom.
Instead of asking, “How can I keep up with everyone else?” perhaps the better question is, “Am I moving at a pace that allows me to become the person I am called to be?”
Those are very different questions.
One produces anxiety.
The other produces peace.
The world may continue to accelerate. Technology will continue to evolve. Expectations will continue to change. But you do not have to surrender your peace just to match the world’s pace.
Walk wisely.
Grow steadily.
And remember that the people who leave the deepest footprints are rarely the ones who moved the fastest. They are the ones who remained faithful to their purpose, one steady step at a time.
Ask Dr.Faye
Dr. Faye Wilson
Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Question from a Young Mother: DrFaye, I spend so much time taking care of everyone else that I sometimes feel like I’ve lost myself. Is that selfish to admit?
Answer: Not at all.
Many people confuse self-care with selfishness. They’re not the same. You cannot continually pour into others if your own well has run dry.
• Give yourself permission to be human. You don’t have to do everything perfectly.
• Celebrate what you accomplished instead of focusing only on what’s left undone.
• Accept help when it’s offered. Strength isn’t refusing support; it’s using it wisely.
• Remember that your family needs the healthiest version of you—not the most exhausted one.
The strongest people are not those who carry everything alone—they are those who know when to be renewed.
DrFaye, “The Minister of Marketplace Miracles”
Founder & CEO,
A1 Business Experts LLC
Faith-Driven AI Strategist
Ordained Minister
DrFaye.com
Keep up with technology. Keep up with changing expectations. Keep up with the news, the workplace, the economy, and the endless stream of information that seems to arrive every hour. It can feel as though the world has placed life on fast-forward, and everyone is expected to run at the same pace.
The problem is that human beings were never designed to live without pause.
We see this in every part of our community. A farmer can no sooner finish planting than attention turns to irrigation, equipment maintenance, market prices, and weather forecasts. A business owner finishes one project only to find three more waiting. Parents rush from work to ballgames, church activities, and homework, wondering where the day went. Even retirement, which many once imagined would be peaceful, often becomes filled with caregiving, appointments, and responsibilities that were never anticipated.
Life is moving quickly.
But moving quickly and moving wisely are not the same thing.
Somewhere along the way, our culture began treating speed as if it were the same as progress. We celebrate busyness, admire people who never seem to stop, and sometimes feel guilty when we simply sit still for a few moments. Yet history teaches us something very different.
The strongest bridges are not built quickly. The richest farmland does not produce overnight. Strong families are not formed in a weekend. Character has never been developed at the speed of a notification.
The most valuable things in life still require time.
That is why one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself is permission to keep your own pace.
Not someone else’s.
Your pace.
That does not mean refusing to grow or ignoring change. It means recognizing that growth is healthiest when it is rooted, not rushed. A tree that grows too fast often develops shallow roots. But one that grows steadily can withstand storms that would topple weaker growth.
The same principle applies to our lives.
There will always be another trend to follow, another opinion demanding attention, another reason to believe you are somehow behind. Yet constantly looking over your shoulder at everyone else’s progress makes it difficult to appreciate the path beneath your own feet.
Steady progress is still progress.
Thoughtful decisions are still decisions.
Quiet faithfulness still matters.
Perhaps this is why farmers have always reminded us of something the rest of society occasionally forgets. They understand there are things that simply cannot be hurried. You cannot rush a harvest. You cannot demand maturity from a crop before its season has come. Nature has its rhythm, and wisdom is found in respecting it.
Maybe our lives need that same wisdom.
Instead of asking, “How can I keep up with everyone else?” perhaps the better question is, “Am I moving at a pace that allows me to become the person I am called to be?”
Those are very different questions.
One produces anxiety.
The other produces peace.
The world may continue to accelerate. Technology will continue to evolve. Expectations will continue to change. But you do not have to surrender your peace just to match the world’s pace.
Walk wisely.
Grow steadily.
And remember that the people who leave the deepest footprints are rarely the ones who moved the fastest. They are the ones who remained faithful to their purpose, one steady step at a time.
Ask Dr.Faye
Dr. Faye Wilson
Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Question from a Young Mother: DrFaye, I spend so much time taking care of everyone else that I sometimes feel like I’ve lost myself. Is that selfish to admit?
Answer: Not at all.
Many people confuse self-care with selfishness. They’re not the same. You cannot continually pour into others if your own well has run dry.
• Give yourself permission to be human. You don’t have to do everything perfectly.
• Celebrate what you accomplished instead of focusing only on what’s left undone.
• Accept help when it’s offered. Strength isn’t refusing support; it’s using it wisely.
• Remember that your family needs the healthiest version of you—not the most exhausted one.
The strongest people are not those who carry everything alone—they are those who know when to be renewed.
DrFaye, “The Minister of Marketplace Miracles”
Founder & CEO,
A1 Business Experts LLC
Faith-Driven AI Strategist
Ordained Minister
DrFaye.com
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