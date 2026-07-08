Strange Complaints
In all likelihood, I’m gonna come across as a cranky old man in this column, but that’s OK because I am one.
What in the hell is with all these children riding motorized vehicles around town?
Not a single one of these things has a plate signifying that it’s meant to ride on the streets, nor do any of these children seem to know or respect rules of the road.
None of them stop for stop signs which is eventually going to catch up to one of them when they zip past and straight into an oncoming vehicle.
Of course I’m not saying that these kids should be stuck at home and not be able to go around town. When I was young, I very much rode my bike everywhere up to and including the next town over.
My parents made sure I knew to stop at stop signs though, and to give cars the right of way.
Whether it’s a scooter with at least 2 to 3 kids on it or a quad, I’ve seen no indications that anybody has told these kids anything.
More than once I’ve had to slam on my brakes as one zips past a four-way stop sign without thinking of slowing down.
Though I don’t have any children of my own I don’t wanna see anything happen to anyone else’s children either.
Eventually, somebody is not gonna hit their brakes in time one way or the other, and Lord knows none of these kids are wearing helmets.
All in all I guess this column is just an old man grumping and fussing about things just to be an old man, but maybe if someone reads this and decides to tell their children to look out for stop signs the rest of this summer it’ll be worth it.
I want kids to have fun and they sure look like they’re having it, but I also want them and the roads to be safe.
Anyways, get off my lawn and all that I suppose…
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!